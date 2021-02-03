A fatal Tuesday shooting is being investigated by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Kenny Stradley confirmed an unidentified man was shot and killed during the incident in eastern Comanche County.
Stradley said a man and woman had split up; she said there had been abuse going on and “she decided she had enough.” The woman left the home and relationship.
On Tuesday, the woman had a man she knows come with her to pick up her things at the home in the 14600 block of East Cache Road. Stradley said things, initially, were peaceful. But when the woman left behind a bag, she asked her friend to go back to the house and retrieve it. Things escalated quickly, according to Stradley.
“The guy goes back to the door, the two guys, they get into it on the porch,” Stradley said. “From what we’re understanding, the ex picked up a brick and the other guy shot him and killed him.”
The shooter went back to his vehicle and called the sheriff’s department immediately according to Stradley He was sitting on the back of a pickup when investigators arrived.
The dead man’s body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
“We took everybody to town and we’re interviewing them,” Stradley said. “At this point we do have a homicide.”
Although the incident is ruled a homicide, investigators are considering potential evidence that it was justified.
The sheriff said more information would be available Wednesday.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.