Comanche County law enforcement said Monday they believe the body found Sunday in eastern Comanche County is that of a Lawton woman missing since Thursday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Emily Reid, 24, on Saturday after the Lawton woman had not been seen since Thursday. OHP canceled the alert Sunday, saying only the woman had been located but releasing no other details.
On Friday, a vehicle linked to Reid was found in the area of Northeast Lake Avenue and Trail Road, but a search of the area with helicopters and drones didn’t yield any immediate results, officials said earlier in the weekend. But late Sunday, county officials said a body had been found about a mile from the site where the truck was located.
“We’re 99 percent sure we found her,” said Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley. “It’s sad, really sad.”
Stradley said two searchers on horseback found the body about 6 or 7 p.m. Sunday, laying in tall grass. Stradley issued thanks to those who helped, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Sterling police and fire, and everyone who helped and donated food and water for the searchers.
“I just want everyone to say prayers for the family. They’ve been through a lot,” Stradley said.
Medical examiners have the body, to confirm identification and the cause of death, Stradley said.