After a two year hiatus, the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Comanche County will have a Survivor Dinner for cancer survivors.
The free dinner will start at 6 p.m. June 13 at Western Hills Christian Church, 1401 NW 82nd Street.
Any cancer survivor is welcome, and each survivor may bring one guest. Survivor shirts will be available for those who attend the dinner.
Please RSVP to Michele McDowell at 580-695-9997 or mcdowell77.michele@gmail.com by Wednesday.
The Relay for Life event will be held from 5-10 p.m. June 18 at Bentley Gardens on Cameron University.
Luminaries are available for $5.