For three years, Christina Thomas has been the only certified sexual assault nurse examiner working in Comanche County.
While receiving certification is not necessarily required to examine victims of sexual assault, training is, and Thomas is the only nurse with the proper training working in the county. Meaning that since 2019, Thomas has been one of the first people to get a call when someone reports or is suspected to have been a victim of any kind of sex crime.
Thomas works full time as the education coordinator for Southwestern Medical Center and works part time as an emergency room nurse at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. While Thomas has tried to supply law enforcement and other authorities in Lawton with contact information for other qualified nurses in surrounding counties, there are times when she and others simply can’t be reached or aren’t available to perform examinations.
In these instances, according to Brandie Combs, District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, authorities have had to ask victims to wait long hours before an examination can be carried out.
“There have been cases where they’ve told people to go home, don’t take a shower, and wait to be contacted for an examination,” Combs said.
Thomas has had a heavy workload in the last three years. In 2020, about 90 sexual assaults were reported, with Thomas performing examinations for many of them. On top of that, and her full-time work, Thomas has taught courses to other nurses and law enforcement on how to handle cases of sexual assault. She is the sole person maintaining the specific linens worn by possible victims undergoing examination.
It’s work that Thomas can’t keep up with by herself.
“It’s frustrating,” Thomas said. “I can’t always perform examinations when I’m called, because I can’t work all night and then work my full 12-hour shift the next day.”
Until recently, it’s also work Thomas has done largely without compensation.
On Monday, the Comanche County Commissioners voted unanimously to pay Thomas $750 a month. The reason for the payment, according to the meeting agenda, is “to assist with development and implementation of a multi-disciplinary approach to address sexual abuse and domestic violence in Comanche County.”
It’s the first step that several entities in the county are taking to create a system in which possible sexual assault victims can report what’s happened to them without having to be retraumatized, according to Combs.
“Ultimately, we hope to create some kind of facility or space within the county,” Combs said. “A place where, instead of a victim having to tell their story over and over again, everything can be done all at once.”
Thomas is assisting the county in planning for the new program, and possible new facility. She said that ideally, the program would bring all the necessary tools into the same place, including space for law enforcement to take reports, for examinations, for meetings with victim advocacy experts, and many other possible services.
But the more immediate goal for county officials, according to both Combs and Thomas, is to get more nurses the training they need to perform examinations.
Thomas said that she has been approached by several nurses interested in taking the courses necessary to perform sexual assault examinations. She and other county officials intend to meet with nurses next week to gauge their interest in receiving the training, after which the nurses still interested, and able, will apply for training.
The training is offered through Oklahoma State University, and includes information on how to talk to victims of sexual assault and different ways victims respond to sexual assault. The training also includes guidance for nurses on how to collect evidence during an examination.
“Forensic nursing is a big part of it,” Thomas said. “It’s an important field that not a lot of people work in.”
For Thomas, getting some assistance in Comanche County will be a long-awaited relief.
“I’m glad the county has started to take notice of this,” Thomas said. “For years, I’ve been struggling in the dark, and people don’t notice until they call and I’m not around.”