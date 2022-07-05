Multiple awards and recognitions were presented at a meeting of the Comanche County Retired Educators Association on June 13 at Salas Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore.
As only one of two units in Oklahoma, the association was presented with the Edna Donley Unit of Distinction Award. The award recognized the work during the 2021-22 year. Criteria for this award include number of meetings, membership and executive committee planning.
Mary Jane Jones received an award for Best Local Unit Newsletter. Julia Salas received the award OREA Friends of Retired Educators Award.