Comanche County Republicans will hold their monthly meeting in a new location.
Effective with the Tuesday meeting, the GOP will meet at the Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 SW A. Use the west side entrance.
The group will discuss the Patriots in the Park fundraiser-social set for July 10. The event will be held at the new Patriot Pavilion in Elmer Thomas Park and will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, music, games and a special speaker. A nominal fee will be charged.
Volunteers are needed and can sign up at the Tuesday meeting or call Jonathan Gleaves at 580-583-1148.
For more on the CCRP contact Daremy Gleaves, 580-695-1255.