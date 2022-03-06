Comanche County Republicans will hold their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 SW A.
Topping the agenda will be discussion and the status of the Spring BBQ, scheduled for 6 p.m. April 23 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Tickets for the barbecue— individual or a table that seats eight — will be available at the March meeting or may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comanche-county-republican-party-annual-barbeque-tickets-257185858827.
Additional information on the Comanche County Republican Party or the barbecue is available by contacting County Chairman Daremy Gleaves, (580) 695-1255, or email: chairman@comanchecountyrepublicanparty.com.