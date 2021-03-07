Comanche County Republicans elected new officers at their precinct meetings and county convention on Feb. 9.
Elected as new officers for the 2021-2023 cycle are: Chairman Daremy Gleaves; Vice Chair Ed Petersen; State Committeeman and Committeewoman Jonathan Gleaves and Mary Swafford; District Committewomen Kaitlyn Gleaves and Debbie Gleaves; Secretary Sharla Hildner; Treasurer Craig Hammond; and Communications Georgia Williams.
The next meeting for the Comanche County Republican Party is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Farm Bureau, South 11th Street and Southwest E Avenue. Guest speakers will include former State Rep. Charles Ortega and former State Rep. John Bennett. Both are running for chairman of the State Republican Party. A new state chairman will be elected at the April 10 Republican State Convention.
All County County Republicans are urged to attend the meeting and should be safe by wearing a mask or facial covering.
Additional information is available by contacting County Chair Daremy Gleaves, (580) 695-1255.