Comanche County Republicans will hold their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in the auditorium of Building 100, Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee.
The guest speaker will be Travis Estep, who will speak on the U.S. Census. Party officials said 2020 is an important presidential election year and all Republicans are encouraged to get involved and participate in the monthly meetings.
In addition, the Comanche County Election Board needs precinct workers. Residents willing to help should call the election board at (580) 353-1880.
Additional information on the Comanche County Republican Party is available by contacting Chairman Ed Petersen, (580) 695-3686.