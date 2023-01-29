Comanche County Republicans will hold their county precinct meetings and county convention Saturday.
The sessions are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Comanche County Republicans will hold their county precinct meetings and county convention Saturday.
The sessions are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.
Residents must be registered Republicans to participate. Those who are uncertain of their precinct may contact the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880, for information.
According to the Great Plains Republican Women's Club, precinct members will elect a chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer. Precincts also may select candidates to run for local and state offices, and support those candidates. They also may have input on the party platform.
Residents also may sign up to be delegates and alternates to county assemblies, state party conventions and national party conventions.