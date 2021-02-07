Comanche County Republicans are being called to attend their 2021 precinct meetings and county convention on Tuesday.
Everyone will meet at the Farm Bureau meeting room, South 11th Street and Southwest E Avenue, at 5:30 p.m., before breaking into precinct meetings from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and participants must have their voter registration cards or IDs showing they are registered Republicans.
Following a short break, the county convention will be called to order. Party officials said 2021 is the year Republicans will elect county officers for 2021-2023 and elect delegates to the State Convention, tentatively set April 9-10 at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. Residents must attend their precinct meetings and the county convention if they want to be a delegate to the state convention.
Fourth District Chairman Steve Fair of Duncan is scheduled to speak at the conventions, as is Oklahoma’s National Committeeman Steve Curry.
Additional information about the meetings or the Comanche County Republican Party is available by contacting County Chairman Ed Petersen, (580) 695-3686.