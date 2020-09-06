Comanche County Republicans have opened a Campaign Office for the 2020 election cycle at 1907 W. Gore.
Officials said the office has staggered hours, but is open every Monday through Saturday through Nov. 3. The office is closed on Sundays and for Labor Day.
The office has campaign literature and yard signs for candidates; information on voting, with voter registration forms and precinct information; and information on State Questions; and will have sample ballots as soon as they are available. Trump caps, buttons, bumper stickers, T-shirts and other assorted campaign items also are available.
County Republicans also are reminded the monthly Comanche County Republican Party meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the campaign office. Information is available by contacting Party Chairman Ed Petersen, (580) 695-3686.