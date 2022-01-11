The Comanche County Commissioners have extended the county-wide burn ban for another two weeks.
The ban was first implemented on Dec. 30 in an emergency session meeting, after a series of wildfires in the Comanche County throughout that month. The ban was not scheduled to expire until Thursday, but the extension vote was held Monday to allow the issue to be decided in regular session.
The renewed burn ban will be voted on again on Jan. 24.
Clint Langford, the Emergency Management director for Comanche County, said that while the ban has been renewed, recent weather and a lack of fires are encouraging signs for the area.
“We’re going to continue to watch the weather,” Langford said. “We’ve had some precipitation and it has helped.”
The renewed ban includes provisions for local agricultural and other workers to perform controlled burns, provided they supply local fire departments with a written plan for the burn and get approval ahead of setting the fire.
Langford said that, while no individuals or companies have requested permission for a controlled burn since the ban was implemented, he wanted to include the provision in the renewed ban to bring the county into full compliance with federal guidelines for implementation, and to provide an extra measure of safety.
“With this process, people can know they’re in compliance with guidelines before they even start a fire,” Langford said.
The burn ban does not include areas within the county boundary that fall under federal jurisdiction, such as Fort Sill and the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Langford said that it is unlikely that controlled burns would occur in those areas in current conditions, regardless of the county burn ban status.
“They have very strict rules,” Langford said. “In some ways, probably stricter than we have.”