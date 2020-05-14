Comanche County has been awarded federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Local non-profits and government entities have the chance to apply for funding that was made available.
The county was chosen to receive $34,870 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. Comanche County will receive an additional $49,726 through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
The selection was made by a national board, while a local board made up of the Great Plains Improvement Foundation, Lawton Food Bank, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and United Way is tasked with recommending agencies to receive funding.
Under the terms of the grant, to be eligible to receive funds, local agencies must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government. They must be eligible to receive federal funding, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Those wishing to apply must contact Shaundra Ellis at Great Plains Improvement Foundation, Inc., No. 2 E. Lee Blvd., Suite 200, Lawton, OK 73501 or call her at 580-353-2364.
The deadline to apply is May 22.