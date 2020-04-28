As Oklahoma looks to reopen some businesses over the next few weeks, Comanche County has received an F on its social distancing report card, according to data from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.
The data, collected by the company Unacast, covers change in average mobility, non-essential visits and difference in encounter density. In each of theses categories Comanche County received a grade of either a D or an F resulting in an average F for the county.
In numbers that are disseminated weekly, Comanche County reported between a 25–40 percent reduction in average mobility, less than 55 percent reduction in non-essential travel and less than 40 percent decrease in encounters by density.
By comparison, Cotton County received a B, with a 40-50 percent reduction in travel and greater than 94 percent decrease in encounters based on density, with no data available for non-essential visits.
The numbers from the OEM are reported each week to county-level emergency managers. In Comanche County, those numbers go to Michael Merritt, the county’s Emergency Management Director.
“When we started out reporting, sometime at the very beginning of all of this, we started out with a D grade,” Merritt.
The grade has, at times, been as high as a C, but last week it dipped to a D minus. And then, at the County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, Merritt reported that last week the county had received a failing grade.
“They’ve written this software pretty good so that they know whether you are going out for a quick trip and then back home or if you are going out to socialize,” Merritt said.
The data in question was gathered by Unacast, a Norwegian company that generates “human mobility insights,” through SDKs (software developer kits.)
An SDK is essentially a digital tool bag used by developers to create apps for phones. Whenever a company uses Unacast’s SDK they are essentially agreeing to include certain aspects of the kit in their app, which often means tools for collecting data from individual cellphones.
Some of the data collected by apps built with a Unacast SDK include the location of a mobile device including latitude, longitude, altitude and location identity. Through this information, and information derived from other similar companies, Unacast is able to track the movement within individual communities. That movement is then used to score each individual community in social distancing categories.
The week that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced efforts to reopen the state, Oklahoma was given a grade of D minus overall by Unacast’s data.
“I report the grades every Monday in the commissioner’s meeting and give them a brief update, I don’t know if that information is being utilized but it is taken into consideration,” Merritt said.
At Monday’s meeting, the Comanche County Commissioners voted to follow Stitt’s recommendations to begin opening establishments in phases.
“I would suggest, and this is my personal opinion, to maintain social distancing and protect yourself and others,” Merritt said. “We’ve had several instances where one person was able to affect lots of people because they didn’t realize they were a carrier. It doesn’t take long to affect a lot of people’s lives real quick.”