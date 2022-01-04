Comanche County is under a burn ban until Jan. 13th, after an emergency session meeting of the County Commissioners held last Thursday.
Commissioners held the emergency session after county fire chiefs voted unanimously for imposing a ban. The vote follows several recent wildfires in the county, and a recently updated drought map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that categorized Comanche County as under extreme drought conditions.
State guidelines require that a number of criteria be met for a burn ban to be implemented. One is that a county be listed as under extreme drought conditions according to the NOAA. Another requirement is for a county to have a greater-than-average number of fires or extremity of fires for a particular season.
Clint Langford, Emergency Management director for Comanche County, said the county demonstrably meets both requirements.
“The fires we’ve had have been more difficult to contain than usual,” Langford said.
Langford said that while there had been discussion of a burn ban well before last week, several fire chiefs remained unconvinced that the fire danger was ongoing. However, after several fires occurring back-to-back in the past few weeks, each one requiring the assistance of multiple fire departments, the unanimous vote became easier to get.
“When you have all these fire chiefs on the same scene,” Langford said. “It becomes much easier to get them together on a vote.”
Once agreed upon, the county burn ban remains in effect for 16 days. At the end of that period, Emergency Management officials and County Commissioners will reassess the situation and decide if the burn ban should continue.
Four wildfires have occurred in Comanche County since the beginning of December. The first, which has come to be known as the “Coombs Road Fire,” burned more than 1,500 acres of land on the eastern portion of the county, destroying several vehicles and structures.
The most recent fire, which burned 600 acres of land in and around Sterling, resulted in the injury of a volunteer firefighter. The firefighter was initially thought to have received second-degree burns to his face and hands. His burns have since been classified as first-degree, and after a short hospital stay, he has been allowed to return home.
In the emergency session, County Commissioners took less than five minutes to reach their decision to implement the burn ban. Langford said that even with the precipitation and ice Comanche County received over the weekend, it’s unlikely the burn ban will go away any time soon.
“We’ve already been reclassified as under advanced fire conditions,” Langford said. “The trouble is that it’s winter, so the vegetation doesn’t really pull up that moisture like it would at other times. That’s not likely to change until the spring unless we get some significant rain.”