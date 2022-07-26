Comanche County is under a burn ban following nearly five weeks of intense summer heat.
The decision to implement the burn ban was made Monday, during the weekly Comanche County Commissioners meeting. The work to put the ban in place, however, began weeks ago, according to Clint Langford, the Comanche County Emergency Management director.
“Due to state statutes, we can’t issue a burn ban until the NOAA puts us under at least severe drought conditions,” Langford said.
Before suggesting the burn ban as an agenda item, emergency management officials put the matter to a vote among the fire chiefs within the county. Almost every fire chief voted in favor of the measure, Langford said.
“Ninety-six percent of the chiefs voted for the ban,” Langford said. “The only reason it’s just 96 is because two didn’t vote.”
The circumstances surrounding this burn ban are somewhat unusual, according to Langford. While dry weather conditions cause more dangerous fire conditions every year in Southwest Oklahoma, the change is usually gradual. This year, the onset of dry conditions happened suddenly.
“It’s been extremely rapid onset this year,” Langford said. “Everything dried out within about the last three weeks. NOAA declared a flash drought. That’s the first time I’ve seen them do that.”
Gary McManus, a climatologist with the Oklahoma Climatological Survey, said that while the rapid onset of dry conditions is unusual in the whole history of Oklahoma weather, it’s not unheard of.
“For the last three of four summers, this has happened,” McManus said. “It’s not that unusual.”
McManus said that while Southwest Oklahoma as a whole has been in a drought for several weeks, Comanche County had been relatively green until very recently, which prompted the NOAA to label the area as being under flash drought conditions.
“It’s dried out very quickly in Comanche County,” McManus said.
Another condition that must be met before a burn ban is implemented is that fires that occur have to become more difficult to put out, a condition Langford said the county has met.
“Fires that, until a few weeks ago, took one to two units to control now take about three or four,” Langford said.
The burn ban is expected to last until significant precipitation occurs, and while some rain is forecast for this weekend, McManus said it’s unlikely to take Southwest Oklahoma out of drought conditions.
“In that area, last I looked, they’re only calling for about one to two inches of rainfall right now,” McManus said. “It’ll take a lot more than that in Southwest Oklahoma especially.”