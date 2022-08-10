WEATHERFORD — A Comanche County motorcyclist is in an Oklahoma City hospital following injuries suffered from a Tuesday morning wreck in Custer County.
Justin L. Lewis, 37, of Geronimo, was taken to OU Medical Center and admitted in fair condition with head and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.
Lewis was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Interstate 40 shortly before 3:30 a.m. when he attempted to adjust equipment on the motorcycle and lost control, Trooper Travis Hale reported. The bike went off the roadway to the left and overturned about 1/10-mile east of Weatherford.
Hale reported inattention/distraction as the cause of the wreck.
