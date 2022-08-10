Lights
Comstock

WEATHERFORD — A Comanche County motorcyclist is in an Oklahoma City hospital following injuries suffered from a Tuesday morning wreck in Custer County.

Justin L. Lewis, 37, of Geronimo, was taken to OU Medical Center and admitted in fair condition with head and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you