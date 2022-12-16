A 25-year-old woman will serve seven years in prison for abusing and allowing abuse of her toddler boys.

Jassmin Janall White, of Lawton, entered a guilty plea in Comanche County District Court before Cotton County Associate District Attorney Michael C. Flanagan to felony counts of child abuse and enabling child abuse, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

