A 25-year-old woman will serve seven years in prison for abusing and allowing abuse of her toddler boys.
Jassmin Janall White, of Lawton, entered a guilty plea in Comanche County District Court before Cotton County Associate District Attorney Michael C. Flanagan to felony counts of child abuse and enabling child abuse, records indicate.
White received 12-year sentences with seven years to serve and five suspended per count. Flanagan ordered she serve her sentences concurrently. She also was ordered to pay $3,035.05 in fees, fines and court costs.
In June, a Comanche County jury found White’s boyfriend, Justin Carpenter, 29, guilty of felony counts of child abuse and enabling child abuse. Carpenter was tried in Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom following a day-and-a-half of trial testimony.
Tayloe ordered Carpenter serve two consecutive 10-year sentences per count, and due to the nature of the crime, he must serve 85 percent of each sentence before consideration for parole.
The convictions stemmed from the abuse of White’s then 3- and 2-year-old boys.
In Carpenter’s trial, witnesses from law enforcement and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services testified of their experiences and evidence collected following an investigation begun in June 2020.
Signs of physical abuse included the 3-year-old suffering bloody buttocks that had been “denuded of skin,” according to the probable cause affidavit. The jury heard testimony the injuries were “considered consistent with inflicted trauma.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.