Starting today, Comanche County Memorial Hospital will allow two additional visitors who have received, completed and have proof of the COVID vaccine to visit their non COVID positive patients in the hospital.
The current one patient advocate per patient is still in effect for the duration of a patient’s stay, according to a press release from the hospital. The visitors who are not the designated patient advocate will need to provide proof of their vaccination with their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. All visitors must check-in and be screened through the front lobby at Guest Relations.
All visitors and team members are required to wear a mask at all times while in the hospital and must remain on while in a patient’s room. Anyone not following this policy will be asked to leave the hospital. Visiting hours at the hospital will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Memorial is seeing a decrease in COVID patients needing hospitalizations. Vaccines, along with other mitigating factors (masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, etc.) are directly responsible for the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in both the state and country, according to the press release.
All hospital visitors are screened at the front lobby for temperature, and those with a 100.4 or higher will not be allowed in. Memorial continues to screen all employees prior to their shift for temperatures. Individuals who may be sick, experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat, are asked to not visit the hospital unless they’re seeking medical treatment. No visitors under 18 will be allowed.
The visitation policy for COVID positive patients is still the same — no visitors unless end of life situation and family signs consent.