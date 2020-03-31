Comanche County Memorial Hospital has reported its first staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Nicole Jolly, the hospital’s marketing director and public information officer, said the hospital’s first positive employee is among the 12 confirmed cases reported for Comanche County as of late Monday afternoon, according to statistics released daily by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The case was confirmed over the weekend.
The CCMH employee has been notified and has been taking precautionary measures to self-quarantine. Staff and anyone who has been in contact with the patient has been notified and all safeguards remain in place. No more patient information will be released as the hospital follows HIPPA regulations for all patients, Jolly’s statement stated.
According to the hospital, its healthcare officials received COVID-19 test results back over the weekend to bring the total number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 through CCMH testing protocols to 10. Six were tested through the hospital and four tested positive through the hospital’s assessment drive-through clinic.
Three of the hospital-tested patients remain as inpatients in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit, in isolation receiving care; the remaining seven are self-quarantined at home. The hospital also is waiting on 23 patients’ test results and those patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 unit.
Comanche County Health Department is investigating all positive cases in Comanche County. CCMH continues to be in contact with State and County Health Department officials on a daily basis, according to the statement.
The hospital has a dedicated coronavirus unit for suspected or confirmed patients in the hospital. Staff on these units have the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the patient population they are caring for and the hospital is actively refining its processes and workflows in these areas, Jolly’s statement said.
Hospital officials said protection of staff and patients remains a top priority. Recently, the hospital has mandated that all employees must wear a mask during all patient encounters. This is to protect staff from potential exposure to patients who may have coronavirus but are not displaying acute symptoms, according to the statement.
The hospital also has new visitor restrictions for its outpatient appointments and surgeries
Outpatient services and appointments still are taking place, as of now. These patients will be screened for a temperature at either the Outpatient Center lobby or the Tomlinson Medical Center lobby. Visitors have been limited to these appointments. Only minors and the elderly who need assistance may have one visitor with them for their scheduled appointments. These visitors will be screened as well.
For outpatient surgeries, the hospital is asking visitors to wait in their vehicles to be called with an update by a physician or medical staff.
The hospital is continuing its policy against visitors in the hospital, with exceptions granted only for end-of-life, labor and delivery, and pediatric patients. Those visitors must be screened at the hospital front lobby. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed into the facility. In addition, all hospital employees are being screened prior to their shift.
The hospital also is continuing to provide information to residents about COVID-19.
Memorial’s assessment drive-through clinic also continues to operate from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 3811 W. Gore, for those who are experiencing symptoms such as fever and cough.
General questions about COVID-19 may be directed to the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center hotline at 1-877-215-8336. Residents should call minor symptoms into their primary care provider; those without a provider may call the hospital’s provider referral line at 510-7030. Those who are experiencing shortness of breath, respiratory conditions or fever should call the Emergency Department a head of time to let them know they are on their way.
Additional information about COVID-19 is available at: www.ccmhhealth.com; www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov; and www.cdc.gov.