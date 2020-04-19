Comanche County Memorial Hospital is participating in a new — and old — treatment that could fight COVID-19.
The hospital is part of Mayo Clinic’s nationwide trial to see if convalescent plasma (plasma taken from patients who have completely recovered from COVID-19) can be used to treat those still suffering from the virus. It’s a case of old school taking on a new medical challenge.
Dr. Scott Michener, chief medical officer for Comanche County Memorial Hospital, said four of its COVID-19 patients have qualified and are participating in the clinical trial.
The technique is definitely old school, but is showing promising results in other parts of the country.
“Convalescent plasma was around before antibiotics,” Michener said, adding that his research shows the technique was first used in the United States in Pennsylvania to stop a measles outbreak in the 1930s.
There wasn’t a treatment for measles and antibiotics weren’t an option, so doctors gave plasma from a recovered patient to students and teachers suffering from measles.
Michener said the treatment is based on the fact that a patient who recovers from COVID-19 has antibodies, which the body creates to fight off the infection. It’s what makes someone immune, and the thinking is that immunity can be transferred with blood plasma to another patient, to help him fight infection or develop antibodies of his own.
Michener said the technique worked with SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), both coronaviruses like COVID-19.
“It looks to be working on this, too,” he said, of preliminary results, adding that exact results aren’t known because doctors aren’t allowed to look at data; clinical trials mean treating patients and submitting the data.
But, data out of New York indicates plasma seems to be one of the treatment options that is working.
“So, we’re excited,” Michener said.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital submitted their four patients for consideration not knowing if they would be accepted for the clinical trial even though they met the criteria of being critically ill and on a ventilator. While the hospital was warned it was unlikely they all would be accepted into the trial because of the amount of plasma available, all four were.
Michener said while it is too early to say if the treatment is working, antidotal data from other cases indicate it will.
“It could jump start the process,” he said, of what typically is a slow recovery from COVID-19. “It’s really exciting.”