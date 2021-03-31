Comanche County Memorial Hospital will hold a vaccine clinic from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The clinic is for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone 16 and older can sign up by calling Marketing at 585-5406.
“We still have lots of slots available for those needing the first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. If you know anyone who needs their first dose please send them our way,” Nicole Jolly, the hospital’s marketing director, said.
An appointment will be scheduled. Those aged 16 will need a parent to be with them during their vaccine appointment.
The vaccines will be given in the Oakwood Conference room. Those who have an appointment should use the Outpatient Center entrance at 110 NW 31st Street.