Comanche County Sheriff’s investigators are investigating what appears to be an accidental death Tuesday in the eastern part of the county.
Sheriff Kenny Stradley said a man in his mid-60s was driving his “hoveround” electric wheelchair in his garage at a home on Trail Road. The garage has an oil change pit dug into ground. At some point the unidentified man and his scooter fell into the pit, killing him, the sheriff said. The death appears to be accidental.
Stradley said people at the home are being interviewed to find out further what happened.
More information is expected to be available Wednesday.