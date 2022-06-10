Already sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for a 2017 murder, a 24-year-old former Lawton Correctional Facility inmate pleaded guilty Thursday to killing another inmate in 2020.
Chance Carl Barrett, 24, entered a blind guilty plea in Comanche County District Court before Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan to felony counts of first-degree murder – deliberate intent, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, records indicate. He’d been slated to begin trial Monday.
Barrett and fellow inmate inmate, Jordan Neconish, 32, were each charged in November 2020 with the Jan. 17, 2020, stabbing death of Brian Piper, 31. Neconish is in the Comanche County Detention Center awaiting jury trial for the same charges.
According to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, Piper died as a result of at least 19 stab wounds. He sustained stab wounds to the face, scalp, neck, chest, back, right arm and hand as well as numerous bruises and abrasions.
In his plea, Barnett stated his guilt:
“I conspired with Jordan Neconish to commit the crime of murder. … I admit that B. Piper did die from the stab wounds. I acted unlawfully and with malice aforethought.”
Piper was killed while housed at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road. He had been serving multiple sentences out of Pontotoc County for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of substances to be used as precursors to manufacture methamphetamine and using an offensive weapon while in commission of a felony, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Neconish and Barrett were transferred to Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester following the murder.
Neconish had been serving time at Lawton Correctional Facility for a possession of contraband conviction from Pontotoc County before his transfer.
Barrett is already serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction from January 2019 in Rogers County, records indicate. He pleaded no contest to the August 2017 killing of a 73-year-old Claremore woman.
Barrett is slated to return to court at 11 a.m. Monday for his sentencing, records indicate. With the plea, the only sentencing options are either life in prison or life without parole.
