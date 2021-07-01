A 30-year-old man with a previous manslaughter and escape from arrest conviction pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a corrections officer.
Colby Ty Hamlin pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault and battery before Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth. Records indicate he received a 10-year sentence with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with nine years suspended. He is to serve one year in the Comanche County Detention Center.
Hamlin admitted to the April 2020 assault of a corrections officer at the Lawton Correction and Rehabilitation facility. According to the probable cause affidavit, security video showed him punching the officer several times across the face and body. The officer had to undergo surgery for the injuries.
Hamlin was sentenced in 2013 after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and escape from arrest for the 2011 wreck that killed James H. Bragg, 76.
Following analysis of Hamlin’s blood, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported finding cannabanoids, associated with marijuana use, in his blood, and his blood alcohol was measured at .10, the report said.
Hamlin was driving a 1997 pickup after a night of drinking; the truck was found at Edy’s Shortstop in Sterling with Bragg pinned between the hood and the storefront. Hamlin and a passenger were still passed out inside, according to the affidavit.
Following a short foot chase, Hamlin was arrested for manslaughter.