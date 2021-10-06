A 57-year-old Comanche County man is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was accused of inappropriate interactions with a 16-year-old girl.
Chester Glenn Bowman Jr., of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police received a call around 2 a.m. Oct. 3 regarding the allegations and spoke with the teen girl. She said Bowman had tried touching her several times.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Bowman tried to touch the girl’s thigh and tried to put his hand between her legs while also giving unwanted kisses. She said she woke up to him watching her sleep. She said he also gave her $20 with a note that had the words “NO BRA” written on it, the affidavit states. She said she didn’t feel comfortable around him.
Bowman told police he thought things between him and the girl were “on good terms,” according to the affidavit.
Held on $50,000 bond, Bowman returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.