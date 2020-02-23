Pigs aren’t just for frying and flying.
It turns out pigs, as well as sheep, goats and cows, are also for showing. These animals will be strutting their stuff at the Comanche County Livestock Show this week at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
“Monday is a check-in day so there won’t be animals on grounds until later in the afternoon. The animals will start showing on Tuesday,” Kara Goodknight, General Superintendent, said. The show will run from Feb. 25-28.
“Our goal is to support the youth in agriculture. The 4-H and FFA students have been working with their animal projects for many months. This show allows them the opportunity to exhibit those projects and potentially win money and scholarship opportunities,” Goodknight said.
“We also want to extend an invite to all businesses to come to the Premium Sale on Friday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. This is also a great opportunity for local businesses to come out and support the youth of Southwest Oklahoma. We have exhibitors from Cache, Chattanooga, Elgin, Fletcher, Geronimo, Indiahoma, Lawton and Sterling that will be participating in the Premium Sale,” Goodknight added.