Comanche County is no longer under a burn ban, for the moment.
The lifting of the ban was announced Monday morning, during the regular Comanche County commissioners meeting. The ban is voted on by the commissioners every other week while in place, and during this week’s vote, the recommendation to cancel was made by Clint Langford, Comanche County Emergency Management director.
“During our recent polling of our fire chiefs in the area, about 71 percent of them voted to lift the ban,” Langford said.
The ban was lifted after a few weeks of rainfall in Southwest Oklahoma that caused significant greening of grass and other plants.
Alana Pack, the deputy director of Emergency Management in Comanche County, said that the rainfall and subsequent greening have caused a big decrease in fire responses for local fire departments.
“We’ve had far fewer major responses and outside fires in the last few weeks,” Pack said.
Pack said that while the rainfall has brought welcome relief to the county, it is unclear how long the ban might be lifted.
“It’s Oklahoma, so it’s hard to say,” Pack said. “If we go back to dry and windy conditions, we could be back to extreme fire danger in a matter of days.”
Pack said there was no major rainfall forecast until the end of September.
“We could get lucky and get a little bit of rainfall later this week or next week,” Pack said.
Emergency Management officials will continue to monitor fire conditions in the coming weeks, but for now, some outside fires are officially back to being permitted.
“We’ll vote to reimplement the ban if anything changes,” Pack said.