In 2022, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has joined forces with other participating agencies to work on reducing impaired driving.

It’s a culmination of strategically conducted emphasis, according to Trooper Mike Shanholtzer, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Impaired Driving Liaison and Southwest Oklahoma Impaired Driving Council Coordinator. Those efforts include DUI checkpoints and high visibility saturation patrols.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.