In 2022, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has joined forces with other participating agencies to work on reducing impaired driving.
It’s a culmination of strategically conducted emphasis, according to Trooper Mike Shanholtzer, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Impaired Driving Liaison and Southwest Oklahoma Impaired Driving Council Coordinator. Those efforts include DUI checkpoints and high visibility saturation patrols.
“Statistics on collisions and DUI arrest aid in choosing what parts of the state are in need of attention to detect and deter impaired driving and ultimately keep the roadways safer for everyone,” he said. “Comanche County has been an area of interest, and OHP along with Lawton Police Department and the Comanche County Sheriff’s office have all worked hard to do their part in achieving the ultimate goal of safety for the public.”
For Labor Day weekend, these efforts included saturation patrols throughout the county. Those patrols offered results, Shanholtzer said.
There were 25 individual arrests, 14 violations for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 10 arrests for drug violations, 12 other felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests and four warrant arrests.
“Some arrests involve subjects who were charged with multiple violations however, each violation is documented separately in the totals,” he said.
Four of these emphatic patrols have been conducted in the county since March, according to Shanholtzer.
“As over the Labor Day weekend, DUI arrests have been encountered in high numbers during each event,” he said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol urges people to utilize alternative modes of transportation if you are going to use alcohol or any substance that can affect your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle, Shanholtzer said.
“Uber, Lift, and designated drivers, along with many other options do a great deal for reducing impaired drivers on the roads,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to get everyone from point A to B safely. There is no excuse for impaired driving.”