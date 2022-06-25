A Comanche County jury closed out the summer trial docket Friday by finding a woman guilty of a string of ill-fated arson attempts.
The jury determined Takeitha Rayshanda N. Ewing, 41, a.k.a. Rayshandia Nashea Ewings, Takeitha Ewing and Shanice Carny, was guilty of two counts of third-degree arson, one count of attempted fourth-degree arson, as well as malicious injury to property over $1,000, records indicate.
Ewing was found not guilty of an additional misdemeanor charge of harassing and threatening electronic communication.
Following the ruling, Ewing requested Cotton County Assistant District Judge Mark Flanagan sentenced her to three years in prison per each arson-related count and a $1,000 fine for the property damage charge.
Ewing is convicted of burning two cars and attempting to burn a third one. Testimony showed she’d apparently also damaged another car owned by the same man, all between September 2018 and March 2019.
Security video presented the jury with images of a woman in a black hoodie spraying an unknown substance on a car. Jimmy Jones testified it was his security camera that caught Ewing in the act.
Jones testified he checked his camera after discovering holes in his car as well as flat tires and found his gas tank open. He told the jury it was Ewing’s unique shoes and the way she moves seen in the video that gave her way.
Before this incident, Jones testified Ewing had wanted him to help take revenge on another man. He said he refused. He said she became upset and angry and later blackmailed him with accusations of rape.
Another man, Reginald Walten, told his of crossing Ewing’s vindictive side. Returning home from the hospital following a heart attack, he testified to almost having another one when he came home to find his Ford Expedition pickup on fire. Investigators found charcoal under the gas tank, a sort of calling card to other incidents.
Before this incident, Walten testified, Ewing sent him a test message with the sentence, “May you burn in hell.”
It was cellphone data that linked Ewing to all the events.
Defense attorney Larry Monard, Anadarko argued that no one actually saw Ewing committing the acts she’s charged with. He also offered the argument that just because her cellphone was at the scenes doesn’t necessarily put her physically there.
With their decision, the jury didn’t buy it.