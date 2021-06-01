With Memorial Day closing the courthouse Monday, the selection process for jurors will begin Tuesday for the opening week of the Comanche County District Court jury trial docket.
The first trial slated to begin is for a 25-year-old Oklahoma City man accused of the January 2020 killing of his ex-girlfriend.
Aaron Chandler Purdy will begin trial in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom where he will face a first-degree murder trial, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison or life without parole.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith is prosecuting the case. Purdy is represented by an unidentified lawyer from Oklahoma Indigent Services.
Purdy is accused of killing Kindra (Blevins) Johnson, 31, by stabbing her multiple times.
According to the warrant affidavit, Johnson was discovered dead Jan. 29 by family members who found her inside her bathroom at 2502 SW C Apartment B. She suffered several stab wounds to her body. There were other visible injuries and it appeared chemicals had been poured on her body as well.
Purdy, her ex-boyfriend, was developed as a suspect.
Arrested two days after Bivens’s death following an incident near Geronimo where Purdy had attempted to set himself on fire. He removed his shirt and then led law enforcement on a short chase before being arrested.
Purdy has been held on $2 million bond.
On Wednesday, jury selection will begin in the trial of a 47-year-old Lawton man accused of hitting his niece in the face and head with the claw end of a hammer during a 2019 assault.
Jason Eugene Orr will face trial in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom for a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Orr is accused of assaulting his niece several times in her face and head area. She told investigators she’d gone to her uncle’s home at 602 NW 16th, to confront him about allegations he’d broken into her vehicle. She said he began yelling at her and, after she made a statement about Orr being on drugs, he punched her three times in the face. She, in turn pepper-sprayed him and ran from the home.
Once she made it to the front porch, the woman said Orr tackled her and began striking her several times with the claw end of a hammer, the affidavit states. Eventually, someone grabbed his arm and she said she was able to get away, get into her vehicle and drive home where she called police.
Orr has a prior conviction for a December 2017 charge of assault and battery, records indicate. Following a post-examination competency hearing, he was committed to the legal custody of Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and the proceedings were stayed.
Orr has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.
On Thursday, a man faces trial for his alleged role in a 2019 coordinated assault on another inmate.
Mark William Mohow, 40, will face a jury in District Judge Irma Newburn’s courtroom for a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery, as well as a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit assault and battery, records indicate.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting the case and Teressa Williams from Oklahoma Indigent Services is serving as defense counsel.
Mohow is one of three men accused of a coordinated attack on another inmate while detained at the Comanche County Detention Center.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the men are accused of conspiring while in Pod 258 on the second floor of the jail to assault the man. They are then alleged to have ganged up on and beat him in the face and chest area with their fists.
Due to prior felony convictions, Mohow faces between 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Mohow has been in CCDC since Feb. 6, 2019, when he was booked for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. DOC records indicate he has prior convictions: Oklahoma County — July 2000, second-degree burglary; June 2007, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and February 2014, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and Payne County — November 2002, possession of a weapon within a penal institution, records indicate.
Mohow has been held on $58,000 bond.
On Friday, Timothy Scott Boling will face a jury in District Court Scott Meaders’ courtroom for felony charges of stalking and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith is slated to prosecute this case and Lawrence Corrales from Oklahoma Indigent Services will serve as defense counsel.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.