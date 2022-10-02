Prospective jurors will return to the Comanche County Courthouse this week to pass judgment during the first week of the three-week felony jury trial docket.
Three of the four cases for consideration involve allegations of violence relating to the women in the suspects’ lives. All cases are subject to a last-minute plea or continuation before trials begin.
•Larry Standridge II, 41, of Lawton, will begin trial Wednesday morning in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for felony counts of kidnapping, first-degree rape, assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse, records indicate.
Standridge is accused of kidnapping, restraining, terrorizing and sexually abusing a woman over a three-day period of Nov. 10-12, 2020.
The woman, Standridge’s ex-fiancé, was discovered by police screaming and restrained to a bed inside a home at 601 NE Flower Mound Road on Nov. 12, 2020. She said Standridge had tied her up, choked her until she passed out and repeatedly raped her while keeping her restrained over those days. According to the affidavit, she’d suffered extensive bruising and ligature marks that were considered evidence of her allegations.
After being charged Nov. 18, 2020, Standridge was released from jail on $30,000 bond. He was returned and held on $2.5 million bond after being accused of killing a romantic rival for the same woman five days later. His bond for kidnapping was raised to $500,000.
In that case, Standridge is awaiting a trial date for a charge of second-degree murder. He is accused of shooting James David Cloud, 31, of Chattanooga, in the neck at his home on Nov. 23, 2020. According to the probable cause affidavit, it was discovered Cloud had been shot, dragged across the floor of his home and left lying on the kitchen floor.
Investigators soon learned Standridge was the ex-fiancé of the woman from the kidnapping case. She and Cloud were friends who became intimate while she was involved with Standridge, according to investigators.
•Special District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom will open Wednesday for the trial of Ricky Rene Garcia, 39, for charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Garcia is accused of chasing down and shooting a man as he ran away in July 2021.
Witnesses said Garcia shot the man in the driveway of 2501 SW D after his vehicle broke down in front of the home. He’d stopped and asked the witnesses for water for his radiator when, according to the affidavit, they said, Garcia approached carrying “a small but long brown rifle.”
“Stay away from my family,” is what they heard Garcia yell before chasing the man around the vehicle, the affidavit states. Witnesses said Garcia then shot him in the back.
The wounded man told police Garcia had been jealous over a relationship he had with Garcia’s ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit.
Garcia is in jail on $2.5 million bond for this case as well as another $2.5 million for allegations he tried to use a Dodge Ram pickup as a weapon against his child’s mother: the same woman from the earlier incident.
Trial has not been scheduled in the second case.
Garcia faces felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, child abuse, attempted escape from felony arrest or detention and failure to stop, as well as misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, driving with a suspended/cancelled/revoked license, reckless driving and for not having insurance, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he faces up to life in prison for the child abuse allegation.
•Billy Matthew Moore, 34, of Lawton, will begin trial Thursday morning in Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom for felony charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and maiming, records indicate.
Moore is accused of assaulting his wife in March 2016. According to the probable cause affidavit, his wife said he hit her in the mouth, causing her palette to shatter and to lose her front teeth. She told investigators he also pinned her to the floor, struck her in the back of the head with a roofing hammer/hatchet and choked her into unconsciousness.
Moore has been free on $25,000 bond after his initial appearance for the charges on June 14, 2021.
•Robert Gene Walker, 45, of Lawton, was slated open up the docket Monday in Meaders’ courtroom for trial for a second-degree burglary charges, records indicate.
On Friday, Walker entered a blind plea of guilt. Following a pre-sentence investigation, he will return to court at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 27 for his sentencing.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.