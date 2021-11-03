For now, juveniles can’t be kept in the Comanche County Detention Center.
The detention center lost its certification to hold juvenile offenders until it can come into compliance with new rules outlined in Oklahoma House Bill 2311.
The bill, passed May 7, went into effect Monday and brings Oklahoma detention centers into compliance with the 2018 Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The act requires juvenile facilities to be entirely separated, by sight and sound, from adult facilities, and states that no staff can supervise adult and juvenile inmates, among other provisions.
Over the weekend, all juveniles held in the jail were transferred to the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center. Juvenile Bureau and Detention Center Director Brenda Myers said the transfer has already caused problems in the facility.
“We have already had a flat screen TV in the day area broken and a water fountain pulled from the wall,” Myers said.
The Juvenile Detention Center has a capacity of 25 beds and Myers said the facility is maxed out most of the time. Oklahoma State law allows for juvenile inmates to “bump out” when a facility is at capacity, depending on the severity of their offense, their age and other factors.
Myers said that with this “bumping” process, the facility will have to adjust to new inmates.
“Those under 18 charged with Murder 1 or any of the Youthful Offender Crimes will take precedence and will just about always be housed in JDC,” Myers said. “Not leaving much room, if any, for other juvenile crimes.”
Comanche County Detention Director Bill Hobbs met with District Attorney Kyle Cabelka and Comanche County Commissioners last week to determine how to initiate the recertification process. His hope is the process will be completed within four to five months, though the new certification may come with new limits.
“It may be that instead of housing three to four juvenile inmates,” Hobbs said. “We can only house two.”
Hobbs also said that he did not think the position Comanche County is in is a unique one.
“When I last checked,” Hobbs said. “Of the 76 Oklahoma counties, only one had turned in the packet for recertification. That tells me the other counties are also jumping through hoops to get this done.”
At minimum, to be certified to house juveniles, the facility will have to hire new staff to oversee inmates under 18 exclusively, as well as new medical staff and educational staff. Hobbs said that new training also would be required. He said does not know if physical facilities will not need to be changed to bring the jail into compliance.
After a county has submitted a packet for certification, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs office will schedule inspections to check that facilities comply before providing certification. Hobbs was unsure of how long this process might take.
No discussion had taken place as to how much staff changes and training might cost for the county jail, or where the money might come from, according to Comanche County Commissioner Johnny Owens.