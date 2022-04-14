All four Comanche County incumbents filed for re-election Wednesday, on the first day of filings for county, state, federal and judicial offices.
In other races, Lawton-area incumbents in the State Legislature also have filed for re-election, as has U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole. State residents who want to file for office have until 5 p.m. Friday to file declarations of candidacy, with county offices filed with their respective county election board and all other offices filed with the Oklahoma State Election Board.
In Comanche County, Comanche County District 3 (Western) Commissioner Alvin Cargill, 4523 Post Oak Road in Cache, filed for his second term. He is being challenged by Josh Powers, 120 NW Valleybrook Drive, Lawton.
Comanche County District 1 Commissioner Gail Turner, 7821 NE Cache Road, Lawton, filed Wednesday for his seventh term as the eastern county commissioner. In addition, County Assessor Grant Edwards, 2703 NE 9th, Lawton, and County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley, 22356 NE Spencer Road, Fletcher, filed for re-election.
Other county filings on Wednesday include:
CADDO: County Assessor: LaDonna Phillips, R, Fort Cobb. County Treasurer: Regina Moser, D, Anadarko. County Commissioner District 1: Mike Belter, R, Lookeba; James Bucky Brown, R, Binger; Bobby J. Lynn, R, Lookeba. County Commissioner District 3: Mark Steven Taylor, D, Carngie; Robert Weaver, D, Fort Cobb.
COTTON: County Assessor: Virginia Brasier, R, Walters. County Treasurer: Tammy Morris, D, Walters. County Commissioner District 1: Codey McCuiston, R, Geronimo, and Mike Woods, R, Walters. County Commissioner District 3: Milton Honeycutt, R, Randlett, and Greg Powell, R, Devol.
JACKSON: County Assessor: Lisa Roberson, R, Duke. County Treasurer: Robin Fleming, R, Elmer. County Commissioner District 1: Mike Wallace, R, Blair. County Commissioner District 3: Rhet Johnson, R, Duke.
KIOWA: County Assessor: Buddy O. Jones Jr., D, Hobart. County Treasurer: Shirley Deanna Miller, D, Roosevelt. County Commissioner District 1: Gayle Reeder Reese, D, Gotebo. County Commissioner District 3: Gary Don Jennings, D, Snyder.
STEPHENS: County Assessor: Dana K. Buchanan, R, Duncan. County Treasurer: Debbie Burden, R, Marlow. County Commissioner District 1: Kreg Murphree, R, Marlow. County Commissioner District 3: Russell Morgan, R, Comanche.
TILLMAN: County Assessor: Matthew H. Smith, D, Frederick. County Treasurer: Julie Garza, R, Frederick. County Commissioner District 1: Greg Petty, D, Tipton. County Commissioner District 3: Ed Wilkerson, R, Frederick; Steve Catlege, R, Loveland.
State and federal filings as of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday included:
FEDERAL
U.S. Senate: Republican: Incumbent James Lankford, Edmond; Jackson Lahemeyer, Owasso. Democrat: Jason Bollinger, Oklahoma City.
U.S. Senate unexpired (Jim Inhofe’s seat): Republican: Markwayne Mullin, Westville; T.W. Shannon, Oklahoma City; Alex Gray, Nichols Hills. Democrat: Kendra Horn, Oklahoma City. Independent: Michael L. Delaney, Norman.
U.S. House Third District: Republican: Incumbent Frank Lucas, Cheyenne.
U.S. House Fourth District: Republican: Incumbent Tom Cole, Moore. Democrat: Mary Brannon, Washington.
STATE LEGISLATURE
Oklahoma Senate District 32: Incumbent John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 62: Incumbent Daniel Pae, R-Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 63: Incumbent Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton; Gunner Ocskai, Libertarian, Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 64: Incumbent Rande Worthen, R-Lawton; Kyle Emmett Meraz, Democrat, Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 65: Incumbent Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin; Jennifer Kerstetter, Democrat, Marlow.
STATE
Governor: Republican: Incumbent Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma City; Mark Sherwood, Broken Arrow. Democrat: Connie Johnson, Oklahoma City; Joy Hofmeister, Tulsa.
Lt. Governor: Republican: Incumbent Matt Pinnell, Tulsa.
State Treasurer: Republican: Todd Russ, Cordell; Clark Jolley, Edmond.
State Auditor/Inspector: Republican: Incumbent Cindy Byrd, Coalgate.
Attorney General: Republican: Incumbent John M. O’Connor, Tulsa; Gentner F. Drummond, Hominy.
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Republican: John Cox, Peggs; April Grace, Norman. Democrat: Jena Nelson, Edmond.
State Commissioner of Labor: Republican: Incumbent Leslie Kathryn Osborn, Mustang.
State Insurance Commissioner: Republican: Incumbent Glen Mulready, Tulsa.
Corporation Commission: Republican: Kim David, Porter. Democrat: Margaret Warigia Bowman, Tulsa.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
District 3: Incumbent David Thomas, R-Altus.
District 5: Incumbent Keith Cabelka, R-Lawton.
District 6: Incumbent Jason Hicks, R-Marlow.
DISTRICT JUDGE (non-partisan)
District 5, Office 1: Emmit Tayloe, Medicine Park.
District 5, Office 2: G. Brent Russell, Duncan.
District 5, Office 4: Brad Cox, Lawton; Scott Meaders, Lawton.
District 5, Office 5: Grant D. Sheperd, Lawton.
District 6, Office 1: Kory Kirkland, Chickasha.
ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE (non-partisan)
Caddo County: Wyatt Hill, Fort Cobb.
Comanche County: Lisa Shaw, Lawton.
Cotton County: Michael C. Flanagan, Walters.
Jackson County: Rafe Hall, Duke.
Kiowa County: Ricky A. Marsh, Hobart.
Stephens County: Lawrence M. Wheeler, Restricted; Anthony Sykes, Duncan.
Tillman County: Brad Benson, Frederick.