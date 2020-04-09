Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley had one opponent Wednesday, as the first day of filing ended for candidates seeking county, state and federal offices.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to signal their intent to seek office, by filing declarations of candidacy at county election boards (for county-level candidates) or the Oklahoma State Election Board Office (for state and federal offices). Acknowledging the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, election boards have put procedures in place for candidates; for Comanche County, that has meant urging candidates to print out documents and fill them out in advance, before delivering the documents to the Comanche County Courthouse. Documents may be found at the state election board website: ok.gov/elections/
In Comanche County, all four incumbents have filed for re-election. Stradley’s opponent is Dale Galloway, Lawton.
In addition, District 2 (Central) County Commissioner Johnny Owens, County Clerk Carrie Tubbs and County Court Clerk Robert Morales, all of Lawton, filed for re-election.
At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole and U.S. Third District Congressman Frank Lucas have all filed for re-election, as have State Representative incumbents Daniel Pae (District 62), Trey Caldwell (District 63), Rande Worthen (District 64) and Toni Hasenbeck (District 65); and State Senate incumbents Chris Kidd (District 31) and Paul Scott (District 43).
Those filing for election Wednesday were:
U.S. Senate:
Jim Inhofe, Tulsa, Republican; JJ Stitt, Kingfisher, Republican; Joan Farr, Tulsa, Independent; A.D. Nesbit, Ada, Independent.
U.S. House:
3rd District: Frank Lucas, Cheyenne, Republican; Zoe Midyett, Wellston, Democrat.
4th District: Tom Cole, Moore, Republican; Mary Brannon, Washington, Democrat; James Taylor, Norman, Republican; Trevor Sipes, Moore, Republican.
State Senate:
District 31: Chris Kidd, Ringling, Republican.
District 43: Paul Scott, Duncan, Republican; Kaity Keith, Purcell, Republican; Jessica Garvin, Duncan, Republican.
State House:
District 62: Daniel Pae, Lawton, Republican.
District 63: Trey Caldwell, Lawton, Republican.
District 64: Rande Worthen, Lawton, Republican; Kyle Emmett Meraz, Lawton, Democrat.
District 65: Toni Hasenbeck, Elgin, Republican; Jennifer Kerstetter, Marlow, Democrat.
District 50: Marcus McEntire, Duncan, Republican.
District 51: Brad Boles, Marlow, Republican; Gregory Dunson, Tuttle, Republican.
District 52: Scot Simco, Altus, Republican; Gerrid Kendrix, Altus, Republican.
District 56: Craig Parham, Amber, Democrat; Dick Lowe, Amber, Republican; Randy Talley, Chickasha, Republican.