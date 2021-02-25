The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network (WMPN) said Comanche County alcohol retailers are improving in not selling to the underaged.
A compliance check conducted Tuesday at 22 establishments within the county resulted in 19 retailers fulfilling their duty, according to Bekah Fountain, WMPN Regional Prevention Coordinator.
The checks, used to identify establishments that sell alcohol to underage youth, were coordinated by the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission (ABLE) and WMPN. Agents were assisted by student volunteers (under the age of 21) posing as underage buyers who entered the businesses and attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages.
Tuesday’s 82 percent compliance rate for the county far surpassed the 60 percent compliance found during a September 2020 round of checks, Fountain said.
“We are very pleased with 82 percent because that is an increase of 12 percent in just a few months,” she said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately caused a rise in substance abuse, so it is crucial that retailers are in compliance, and routine checks have been shown to be an effective strategy in reducing underage drinking.”
“WMPN is committed to creating safe communities through proven prevention strategies,” Fountain said. “After conducting a thorough data assessment last fall, WMPN has determined that Comanche County should continue to receive services to prevent the current issue of underage drinking.”
Illegal alcohol use by minors is linked to several disturbing facts, according to Fountain. It contributes to higher crime rates, car crashes, injuries, and deaths across the state of Oklahoma. Public health officials also report that alcohol use and abuse is also associated with sexually transmitted diseases, teenage pregnancy, sexual assault, and other health problems.
“Youth are safer and healthier when they don’t start using alcohol until after they are 21 years of age,” she said.
WMPN is grant funded by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS).
Fountain said strategies for this Comanche County plan include alcohol compliance checks and responsible beverage sales and service training with alcohol retailers. Due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions the trainings are all currently virtual.
If a retailer would like to attend training, email Bekah Fountain: rfountain@wmpn.org; or call 580-355-5246 ext. 103.