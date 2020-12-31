The Comanche County Health Department will host a walk-in vaccination clinic for funeral home employees, school nurses, severe and profound special education workers and health care providers today.
In addition to groups 1 and 2 of the Phase 2 COVID-19 Vaccine Priority Population Framework for Oklahoma plan, which includes EMS, first responders and inpatient/outpatient health care workers, County Health has now expanded access to the vaccine for funeral home employees, school nurses, severe and profound special education workers and health care providers.
Comanche County Health Department spokesperson Debra Johnson said the vaccination plan and process is working better than anticipated. She said the department is ahead of schedule with Phase 2 of the rollout and expects to move on to adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities.
“We’re ahead of schedule and should move to the 65 and older group early next week,” Johnson said. “We’ve been assured by both vaccine manufacturers and the state that there will be plenty of vaccine to go around. We also want people to know that if they missed their group, they could still come to any walk-in clinic for the vaccine.”
Johnson also asked that anyone wanting to keep up-to-date with the latest Comanche County vaccine information to follow their Facebook page. She said the page is continually updated with walk-in clinic times, dates and places.
The walk-in clinic is open to all first responders and health care workers in Comanche County interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Douglass Learning Center, 102 E. Gore. Use the east parking lot and east doors.