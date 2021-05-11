The Comanche County Health Department will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.
“This is just one more way we’re working to get shots into the arms of Oklahomans,” said Brandie Combs, Regional Director for the Oklahoma Department of Health District 5. “We’re trying to make it as easy and convenient for someone to say ‘yes’ to getting a shot.”
The drive-thru will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Building at 920 S. Sheridan. Drivers will need to use the entrance on Southwest G Avenue and proceed to the Expo Building. Drivers will then exit on Southwest Sheridan Road.
The drive-thru will offer the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines to anyone age 16 and older. However, 16- and 17-year-olds will need a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine.
Individuals do not have to register or make an appointment for the event. There is no cost to receive the vaccination.