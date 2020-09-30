The Comanche County Health Department will offer drive-thru flu immunizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday at First Baptist East, 3302 E. Lee.
There will be additional drive-thru clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 6, 7, 14, 21 and 28 at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.
Vaccines are free while supplies last. Masks are required and the health department requests that individuals receiving a vaccine wear short sleeves. There will be a separate walk-in clinic for children.
For more information, call the Comanche County Health Department at 248-5890.