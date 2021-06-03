On Wednesday, the Comanche County Health Department welcomed its new Mobile Wellness Unit.
The units, which are being deployed across the state by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, are designed to help provide public health services. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and expanded this initiative, allowing the department to reach underserved communities with vital services, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Mobile Wellness Units were purchased with COVID relief funding.
“More than ever, we recognize the barriers many Oklahomans face with transportation, time, and technology when it comes to seeking public health services,” Dr. Lance Frye, state commissioner of health, said. “By mobilizing public health services, we can reduce or remove some of the major barriers that create health disparities in our communities. We can be where the people are, wherever and whenever we need to be.”
The trailers are equipped to facilitate full clinic services for women’s exams, well-checks, and other public health programs. There is a built-in reception area, generator, satellite dish and wheelchair lift, among other features. The units also include two vans that are designed for less invasive medical visits and to facilitate other public health programs.
“We’re going to house a nurse practitioner in this unit and it’s going to cover all of District Five, so all of Southwest Oklahoma,” said Brandie Combs, regional director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Region 5.
The overall purpose of the units is to bring health care into areas of the district that otherwise do not have easily accessible health and wellness opportunities.
“So whether it’s a transportation issue or there is no local provider in town, or whether they don’t have insurance so they can’t afford to go to a provider. We want to fill that gap so that people can understand more about their health and then we’re going to try to link them to other services in the community so that they can can go ahead and continue their health care,” Combs said.
One example that Combs cited, while metaphorical, pictured a middle-aged individual, who is relatively healthy and decides not to purchase health insurance. But at the same time, in this scenario, the patient does not know what their cholesterol, blood sugar or blood pressure levels look like because of infrequent doctor visits.
“We want to screen them so that they know what their numbers are so that they can then make smart behavioral choices for themselves and their families to improve health,” Combs said. “Or maybe their numbers are great, and they eat healthy, and that’s wonderful, but we want to make sure that people are educated about their health so that they can make informed decisions for themselves and their family.”
One thing the units are not intended for is competition with local community health centers, Combs stressed. The units are designed to go into more remote communities to improve access to health care.
Combs is particularly excited about the ability of the units to provide maternal and prenatal services to underserved areas.
“When you look at the maps, we show where we have maternity deserts,” Combs said. “So that means that you may or may not have access to prenatal care, and then this feeds into that whole infant mortality issue that Oklahoma is dealing with. We know that if you have access to prenatal care and you have a physician talking to you about healthy habits and not smoking then that baby has better health outcomes. So, we’re excited about that part of it.”