Comanche County Health Department officials are taking steps to reassure residents that, in the event of an outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the health department has protocols in place designed to contain any potential outbreak.
The novel (new) coronavirus was first detected in China in the province of Hubei, in Wuhan City. Since the first diagnosis, the virus has been officially detected in 37 locations across the globe, including the United States.
According to the Center for Disease Control, coronaviruses are a family of viruses that originate in animals including bats, camels, cats and others. On rare occasions, animal-borne coronaviruses can infect the human population. COVID-19 originated in bats.
Nearly every case that has been reported in The United States so far was diagnosed in a patient who had recently traveled to China, or someone who had come in contact with a person who had recently traveled to China.
No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oklahoma yet. In a transient community like Lawton, with travelers constantly moving in and out of the city, the health department is urging the public to take appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of any and all communicable diseases.
“With coronavirus, we do not treat it any differently,” said Janene Atchley, an RN and District Nurse Manager with the Comanche County Health Department. “We are constantly prepared to deal with things like this. We deal with communicable diseases on a daily basis that you never hear about because the health department is doing its job.”
Atchley urged residents not to panic over coronavirus and to continue employing basic safety precautions that they should be following regardless including: covering coughs, contacting a physician if you are ill and washing your hands.
As it is flu season, the health department is urging these preventative steps mainly in response to the flu, but Atchley said they are the same steps she would recommend for COVID-19.
“We also recommend anyone that hasn’t received the flu vaccine, if they can, we encourage them to get one,” Atchley said. “It’s not too late for that. We still have vaccines available.”
Atchley said the health department has been fielding an increasing amount of calls about the coronavirus and she wants to reassure citizens that the health department is prepared.
“The health department is always working toward these things in the background that the public might not know about,” Atchley said. “We don’t ever go into panic mode. We’re always prepared. We have trained nurses here and we work as one with the epidemiology department. We are always in communication with them and they give us constant guidance.”
The Comanche County Health Department is prepared to answer any questions the public might have about COVID-19, and Atchley said residents are welcome to call the department at 248-5890. If you would like more information about the potential risks associated with COVID-19, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV.