Comanche County Health Department is looking for an alternate site to give inoculations for COVID-19 this week, making adjustments that will allow health officials to continue issuing the vaccine while protect recipients from the frigid temperatures and precipitation anticipated on Wednesday.
Brandie Combs, regional director for Oklahoma Department of Health’s Region 5, offered the update to the Comanche County Board of Commissioners Monday as she updated officials about the progress against the COVID-19 pandemic. The 10 Southwest Oklahoma counties in Region 5 are making progress against the virus, enough that commissioners approved a plan last week to reopen the county courthouse to the public beginning Feb. 16.
Combs said the health department’s program has inoculated just over 9,000 residents in Region 5, including 3,000 in Comanche County.
She told commissioners she wants to keep up the pace, in terms of getting vaccine into arms, which is why she is concerned about the weather predicted for the area this week. Wednesday’s forecast includes frigid temperatures and a chance of snow/ice, which concerns Combs because she said the most common recipient of vaccines right now are people ages 65 and older.
“They’re anxious to get their shots,” she said, adding if the health department keeps their inoculation program open, “they will come.”
Her concern: she can’t use the Expo Building at the Fairgrounds on Wednesday (another event is booked) and if she continues the vaccine program Wednesday, she will need a large enough venue to hold the number of residents already scheduled for appointments. She said ideally, she needs a large location where people could stay in their vehicles and participate in a drive-through inoculation process.
“I don’t want to cancel, but I don’t want these people walking across concrete while slipping,” she said, of efforts to be made to find a suitable location, which will be announced to residents.
Combs said new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to decrease in Oklahoma as a whole, as are hospitalizations. She said there hasn’t been the same corresponding sharp drop in death rates, but health officials are expecting it.
Health officials also are continuing their vaccinations under a four-tiered plan that is focusing on residents age 65 and older. Combs said 35,000 patients in the Southwest Oklahoma region have been vaccinated, as the region continues with plans that have established pods to distribute vaccines every day of the week, to include those in Comanche County on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. She said the region is seeing “a lot of visitors,” or residents from other areas of the state “who can’t get access in metros” and are coming to Comanche County and other settings to get their inoculations.
Plans also are continuing to not only continue the vaccine program but perhaps to ramp it up; Combs said indications are Oklahoma will see a slight increase in vaccine supplies. She said Region 5 already has decided to allocate about 2,000 doses of its supply this week to hospitals in the region and several pharmacies, to help with distribution. Oklahoma Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed has said Oklahoma needs to keep getting “vaccine in arms” to keep its distribution levels high, or risk seeing federal officials cut their weekly allocation.
Officials at Comanche County Memorial Hospital said Monday the hospital has received more COVID-19 vaccine and will be holding a vaccine clinic for healthcare providers, first responders and those 65 or older today, Wednesday and Thursday. Those wanting a vaccine must make an appointment by calling (580) 585-5406 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; callers also may leave a message to be called back.