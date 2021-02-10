The Comanche County Health Department has canceled vaccine shots at the Comanche County Fairgrounds today due to icy weather.
First and second dose appointments scheduled for today will be rescheduled for Feb. 17 at the same time and location, according to a post on the health department's Facebook.
A new confirmation email will not be sent for the Feb. 17 appointments. Individuals should save their confirmation email and QR code for their appointments on Feb. 17.
Those who are unable to keep their appointments next Wednesday should cancel their appointment using the link at the bottom of the original appointment confirmation email.