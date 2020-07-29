There will be a Comanche County Free Fair this year, but without many of the usual events.
Comanche County Fairgrounds Director Richard Pool said the decision to go forward with a slimmed-down version of the fair was by mutual consent of four entities — the Comanche County Fairgrounds Trust Authority, Comanche County Oklahoma Home and Community Education, the Comanche County Extension Office and the county agriculture teachers.
There will be no petting barnyard in the Expo Building or OHCE/4-H/FFA/Open Class exhibits in the Prairie Building this year to prevent spread of COVID-19. The Farmhand Olympics and the Bucket Calf Project are also canceled.
There will, however, be a Youth Open Horse Show. It will start at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Expo Building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan Road. Comanche County Extension’s 4-H educator, Sharon Stuckey, and newly hired ag educator, Jamie Bennett, are in charge of the show. Selena Bradshaw of Sterling will judge the show.
The county fair proper will be two days only, Sept. 9-10, and it will consist entirely of livestock shows, Pool said. These include dairy cattle, beef cattle, pigs, sheep and goats.
Pool said exhibitors spend a lot of time raising and caring for their project animals, so sponsors decided it would be a shame not to give them a venue for showing.
He said the ag teachers took a lot of time to put safety precautions in place for the livestock shows.
Masks are mandatory at the fairgrounds, and everybody will be masked during the shows.
“We will try to enlarge the show ring as much as possible to allow social distancing,” Pool said,
Fairgrounds staff will be working hard to ensure the safety and health of their patrons.
“We’ll be sanitizing everything. We already do. We’re sanitizing on a daily basis,” said Pool.