Drive in any direction out of Lawton and within minutes you’ll find wide stretches of farmland where cows graze through pastures, tractors plow up fields and crops await the harvest. Agriculture is as much a part of Southwest Oklahoma as the bison or the Wichita Mountains.
Each year, the Comanche County Free Fair looks to celebrate the area’s agricultural heritage. From tractor driving contests to farm hand olympics, the fair is a way for the next generation to learn about and become involved with farming and ranching.
One of the biggest draws each year is the Adventures in Agriculture, where students are able to engage in hands-on learning through different educational programs. Unfortunately, the event will not be held this year due to concerns around COVID-19.
“Adventures in Agriculture was always our biggest draw, we’d have thousands come through it,” Comanche County Fairgrounds Director Richard Pool said. “Our ultimate goal is to educate the youth of Comanche County on where their food comes from. The farmers and ranchers around here aren’t getting any younger. We have to encourage young people to go into agriculture. But COVID ruined that for us this year.”
The event may return next year, according to Pool, who said he expects a smaller crowd this year due to its absence.
“We will probably have around 4,000 visitors this year,” Pool said.
Though the Adventures in Agriculture may be missing from this year’s fair, there will still be plenty of opportunities for students to learn. Just ask Sharon Stuckey, Comanche County Extension Educator and 4-H Development for the Comanche County Extension Center.
“Like anything related to 4-H, we are trying to teach life skills,” Stuckey said. “We really believe in positive youth development and there are so many things that can be learned and taken away by our members. Responsibility, goal setting, keeping records, communication, self-discipline and critical thinking are really only a few things the members might learn through their projects.”
The fair presents 4-H and FFA members the chance to showcase the skills that they have learned through a number of activities. There’s the Farm Hand Olympics, where teams of four compete in farm tasks like moving hay bales or gathering eggs; a Tractor Driving Contest, where students compete in both a written safety exam and a timed driving test; and of course, the livestock shows, where cattle, swine, goats, sheep, rabbits and poultry are all judged.
“The 4-H and FFA members work really hard to learn to feed, water and care for the animals and show off their hard work here,” Stuckey said. “The 4-H students work throughout the year on their livestock projects and other exhibits, which they then enter here. Our first-place exhibits will then go on to the OKC Fair to be judged with other 4-H students in the state.”
But it’s not just the kids who can get in on the fun, there will be activities for adults including a Sassy Salsa Contest, a Crochet a Chain Contest and a Pie Contest.
“The salsas are judged based on heat. We encourage home-grown vegetables to be used, but know that gardens are finicky, so store bought is just fine to use. The Crochet a Chain Contest is a five-minute timed event to see who can crochet the longest chain. The Pie Contest has three classes and must be at least semi-homemade. The slices of the pies brought to the contest will be sold afterwards to support OHCE funded scholarships for 4-H,” Stuckey said.
The Comanche County Free Fair begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday. Stuckey encourages anyone looking for a good time to attend.
“We really just want everyone to come out and have a look around and support the kids that have worked so hard,” Stuckey said. “We want to show the community that there are many ways for kids to be involved and learn about agriculture and life skills that will come in handy throughout their lives.”