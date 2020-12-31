Every child in foster care is one caring family away from being a success story, at least, that’s what Antwone Robinson believes. And he would know, Robinson has been working as a foster care and adoption recruiter with Comanche County DHS for three years.
While there is always a great need for foster families, the pandemic has only exacerbated the shortage. In Comanche County alone there are over 300 children in the Oklahoma foster care system; statewide, there are over 7,500.
“There is always a great need for foster parents. We have children who enter the system, it seems, on a daily basis. It is hard to gauge exactly but there has definitely been a greater need this year,” Robinson said.
Recruiting foster families is always a challenge and the pandemic has only created more difficulties. COVID related impacts such as employment loss, virtual schooling or illness have made Robinson’s job more strenuous than normal.
“One of the biggest challenges is finding families who are willing to take teenagers,” Robinson said. “If our teens exit the system without those permanent connections, they can repeat the cycle.”
Without a support system outside of foster care, teens often end up on a path to homelessness, incarceration or worse, Robinson said.
“If you look at the numbers, the data, they all point toward that. Then they end up having children of their own who end up in the system and it becomes this vicious cycle. Having a permanent connection for our teens that age out of the system is so important,” Robinson said.
There are many misconceptions surrounding the foster care system. A few myths that Robinson hears often include the idea that one needs to be married to foster.
“You can be single, separated, divorced, what we look at is your ability to safely protect children,” Robinson said.
Another common misconception is that same sex couples can’t foster or adopt children in Oklahoma. While there is a statute in place allowing private agencies to deny same sex couples adoption services, it does not apply to DHS.
“Same sex couples are absolutely able to foster and adopt through DHS,” Robinson said.
Other myths include the idea that one needs to own their home, which is not true, or that military families cannot foster or adopt through Oklahoma DHS, which is also untrue. But perhaps the biggest misconception that Robinson works to dispel is the idea that the children in foster care did something to belong there.
“All of our children are innocent children who have entered the system through no fault of their own and all of them deserve a loving home,” Robinson said. “If you’ve heard any of the stories, you know the types of backgrounds some of our children come from. There is a lot of substance abuse, domestic abuse, physical abuse and sexual trauma.”
Robinson looks for a certain set of qualities when he recruits foster parents. They need to be flexible, open minded, caring, committed and willing to work toward family reunification.
“Individuals that are willing to bridge with the biological parents of the children, that’s a very underrated quality. These children are removed from their biological parents for a reason, but the ultimate goal is successfully reunifying the children with the parents,” Robinson said.
That reunification process can sometimes turn off prospective foster parents, Robinson said.
“People say they can’t foster because they would become too attached and wouldn’t want to see the child returned. I get that a lot from people as a reason for them not being able to foster,” Robinson said. “But if you think about it, that’s exactly what our children need. Loving individuals willing to become engaged and attached to them.”
As a new year dawns, Robinson is hoping that more families will start to come forward to help place children inside the system in loving, committed homes.
“We need individuals that are going to provide love and stability,” Robinson said. “Stability is what our children need.”
Anyone with an interest in fostering a child or children through DHS may visit okfosters.org for more information, or contact Robinson directly at 475-6315 or antwone.robinson@okdhs.org.