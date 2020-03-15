The Comanche County Emergency Management (CCEM) office is working with other entities for the protection of county residents as the threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19) elevates.
Ashleigh Hensch, CCEM information officer, said that when it comes to situations regarding an epidemic/pandemic, the office exists to support its public health partners. She said the partnership with the Comanche County Health Department and another entity keep the fight on the front lines.
“We do have a medical counterpart called the Medical Emergency Response Center (MERC), who essentially does what we do, but for the medical side, on a region-wide scale,” she said. “We play a support role to our public health partners in situations like COVID-19. Agencies like the health department, our Local Emergency Response Coordinator, and the Medical Emergency Response Center have already developed plans and procedures for what the health care organizations should/need to do during situations like this. We are included in those plans as support roles.”
CCEM is looking at what it can do to benefit the community and the possible impact Coronavirus may make in the community, according to Hensch. That includes, first, information gathering followed by prevention.
“We have participated in multiple briefings and stay in close contact with our medical counterparts to ensure
we maintain a common operating picture with public health officials,” she said. “We have coordinated between our volunteer fire departments and dispatch over call taking and patient care protocols for if they respond to
a patient who, based on the call information, may have COVID-19.”
If there becomes a need, Hensch said CCEM will take a role in the active response. However, at this time, there is no active response as the state’s threat level for Coronavirus remains at a “low” level.
“However, we are maintaining communication with our public health partners so we can plan to meet the demands they may need when handling a large scale health crisis,” Hensch said. “In these situations, the health
department and its ancillary agencies are really the lead agency and we all make ourselves available to support their goals and agendas.”
“At this time, we have no specific requests or guidance from them regarding COVID-19, other than maintaining communication and relationships with our public health
partners,” she said.