The Comanche County Election Board has scheduled a 10 a.m. Wednesday hearing on a protest filed against the candidacy of a resident running for the Ward 6 Lawton City Council seat.
Robert Weger filed the protest against Jacobi Crowley, alleging Crowley does not meet the requirement of being a resident of Ward 6 for six months prior to filing for election. Under the terms of the Lawton City Charter (municipal government’s guiding document), residents must be registered voters at an address within the ward they are seeking to represent for at least six months prior to filing for office.
Weger and Crowley filed for the Ward 6 seat last week. Weger is the current occupant of the Ward 6 seat after the council voted in May to name him to the unexpired term created when former Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh resigned from office in March. The charter specifies the council selects someone to fill the seat until residents make that decision at the next possible election.
That will come at the Sept. 12 election already scheduled for Lawton City Council races.
Weger’s protest will be heard by the County Election Board, during a hearing set at the Comanche County Courthouse. By state law, candidates had until 5 p.m. Friday to file protests.