The Comanche County Election Board has scheduled a 10 a.m. Wednesday hearing on a protest filed against the candidacy of a resident running for the Ward 6 Lawton City Council seat.

Robert Weger filed the protest against Jacobi Crowley, alleging Crowley does not meet the requirement of being a resident of Ward 6 for six months prior to filing for election. Under the terms of the Lawton City Charter (municipal government’s guiding document), residents must be registered voters at an address within the ward they are seeking to represent for at least six months prior to filing for office.

