Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth hung up his black robe on Monday after 50 years in the legal profession.
“I’ve got a lot of projects around the house and farm,” he said Monday at his retirement party. “I gonna kind of sit back and decide what I want to do. Maybe travel a little bit.”
Neuwirth had planned to retire at the end of 2021, but after fellow District Judge Irma Newburn accepted a new job in Memphis, Tenn., Neuwirth decided to stay on until the recently-completed jury docket was over.
Neuwirth said he will miss his time on the bench.
“The good part is the people you work with,” he said. “The judges, lawyers and clerks make this job what it is.”
Neuwirth also said he will miss the felony jury trials.
“I would preside over jury trials all day,” he said. “Trials are interesting. The lawyers are generally better prepared. They always to a better job when it is an important case.”
Neuwirth said he wanted to retire while he was still able to do other things.
“You see a lot of your contemporaries who aren’t here anymore,” he said.
Neuwirth’s departure leaves two judgeships open in Comanche County. Newburn, who was appointed a district judge in 2016, left in November 2021 to be a federal immigration judge in Memphis, Tenn.
Because of the timing of both departures, Gov. Kevin Stitt will not appoint anyone to either seat. Both positions will be filled by voters this year and will take their seats in January 2023.